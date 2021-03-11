J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JBHT opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $164.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.