Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

SBBP opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

