C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $28,838,085.74 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $28,838,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $183,909,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AI stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,063,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

