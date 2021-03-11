Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Riot Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.