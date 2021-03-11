60,000 Shares in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Absolute Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $752.99 million, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

