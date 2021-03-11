SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,793,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 299,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.