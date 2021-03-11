37,098 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Purchased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 285,297 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 137,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.