RBF Capital LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

