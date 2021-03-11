Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,257 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.92 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

