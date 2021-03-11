Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STFC opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

STFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

