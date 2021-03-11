Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

