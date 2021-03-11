Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 11.1% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 3,948,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 396,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYO stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $296.92 million, a P/E ratio of 155.52 and a beta of 0.59. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

