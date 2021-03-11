Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 58,229 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 311.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

NEE opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.