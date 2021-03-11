The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,898 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.