Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.