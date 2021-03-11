Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.38 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,655,000 after purchasing an additional 372,626 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

