Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

