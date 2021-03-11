BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioNTech by 207.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

