Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UEHPY opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

