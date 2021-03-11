SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.