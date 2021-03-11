AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $23.47 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $1.65 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00718072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,404,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,404,745 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

