Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alteryx in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

NYSE:AYX opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.