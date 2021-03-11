BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Cap Reaches $10.34 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $3.00 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038174 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

