Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Raised to $33.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

