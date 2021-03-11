DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

