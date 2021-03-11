Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.89.

CVNA opened at $260.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $7,476,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $284,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,434 shares of company stock valued at $243,535,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

