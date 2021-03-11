Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $729.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

