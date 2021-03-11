Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $380.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.26 and its 200-day moving average is $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.