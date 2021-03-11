Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

