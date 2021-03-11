Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.