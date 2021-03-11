Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

