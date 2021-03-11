Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

