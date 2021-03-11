Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Argan by 476.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.02 million, a PE ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $54.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

