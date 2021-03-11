Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Drops By 87.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 11th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HERO stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $447,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $11,930,000.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.