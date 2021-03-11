Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the February 11th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $42.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

