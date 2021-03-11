Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Up 233.7% in February

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 233.7% from the February 11th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Ozon has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.