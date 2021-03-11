Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.37 million to $638.72 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

WWD opened at $115.24 on Friday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

