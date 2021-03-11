Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,664,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 245,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $350.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average is $331.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

