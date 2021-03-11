Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 144,662 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,846.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock valued at $142,482,994.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

