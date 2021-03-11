Spiking Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $249,130.14 and $52.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00718072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

