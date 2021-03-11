Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,622,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $12,727,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $154,927,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

