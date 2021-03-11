21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

