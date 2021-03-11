Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,596 shares of company stock valued at $101,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

