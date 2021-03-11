Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

NYSE VET opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

