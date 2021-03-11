AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,609 shares of company stock worth $19,918,871. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

