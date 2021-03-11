Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

