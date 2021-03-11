Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

