Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $246.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

