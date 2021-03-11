Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 33.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Illumina by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Illumina by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

