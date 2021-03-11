Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

